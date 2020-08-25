Jilissa Zoltko Oils Her Bronzed Skin While Flaunting Her Curves In A Pink Bikini

Sexy law student Jilissa Zoltko left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram upload on Monday night. The model showed off some serious skin as she got racy for the camera.

In the stunning video, Jilissa looked smoking hot as she wore a pink and white tie-dye bikini. The skimpy top featured thin spaghetti straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her curvy hips and clung tightly to her tiny waist as they emphasized her lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the clip. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and a dainty chain around her neck.

Jilissa sat on her knees on top of a white outdoor couch. She arched her back and pushed her round booty out as she rubbed tanning oil all over her bronzed and beautiful skin. She smiled for the camera as she oiled up her legs and belly until they glistened.

In the background, a sunlit sky could be seen complete with white clouds. Tons of green foliage were also visible.

She wore her blond hair pulled away from her face. She styled the long locks in a messy bun behind her head, but left a few strands loose to frame her features.

Jilissa’s 741,000-plus followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the video, as they clicked the like button more than 30,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 560 messages during that time.

“Cutest video I’ve ever seen,” one follower wrote.

“You’re literally perfect omg,” another stated.

“The most stunning girl,” a third social media user gushed.

“Unreal how incredibly breathtakingly beautiful you are. Can’t get enough of that amazing smile,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her dress her flawless figure in scanty outfits online. She’s often photographed wearing skimpy bathing suits, tight tops, and racy lingerie for her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a cupped blue bikini while soaking up some sun with her legs in the swimming pool. That update also proved to be a popular one among fans. It’s racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 350 comments to date.