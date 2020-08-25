Niece Waidhofer Sports Lavender Wig & Low-Rise Underwear In Topless Photo

On Tuesday, August 25, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a suggestive snap for her 2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture showed the 29-year-old posing in front of an off-white wall. She opted to go topless and placed what appeared to be pieces of black tape on her chest, presumably in order to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, her ample cleavage was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Niece did have on a pair of low-rise black underwear that accentuated her curvaceous hips. Fans also were able to catch a glimpse of the black ink tattoos on her pelvic area. The model kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a choker necklace.

Niece also sported a long lavender wig that was styled in loose waves.

For the photo, the social media sensation faced forward and stood with her shoulders back. She touched her wig and looked off into the distance, as she flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption of the post, Niece noted that she was a “weird quiet girl in middle school” and implied that she has a similar personality even as an adult.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 27,000 likes. Quite a few of Niece’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“The most stunning and gorgeous girl in the whole world has posted yet another lit new pic,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, fire, and purple heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow so amazing hot and sexy and beautiful!” added a different devotee.

“Most gorgeous smile on the planet,” remarked another follower, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut shirt, a tiny miniskirt, and sheer stockings while laying on a bed. That tantalizing picture has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.