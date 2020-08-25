Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lola Stuns Theo

The Wednesday, August 26, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon gets Victor’s help in searching for Adam, which leaves Chelsea furious. Both Summer and Kyle, as well as Lola and Theo, end up taking the next steps in their relationships.

Victor (Eric Braeden) crosses a line to help Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) desperately wants to know where Adam has gone, but Sharon (Sharon Case) isn’t helping her. Although Chelsea had a hunch he might flee to Las Vegas, Sharon felt perhaps the scene of the crime might be more Adam’s speed right now. She asks Victor if he will loan her the Newman jet so that she can fly to Kansas to find Adam. Vic agrees to help, and he does not keep Chelsea apprised. Once she finally figures out what’s going on, Sharon is already in the air, and Chelsea is left following along hours behind Adam’s therapist. Chelsea rips into Victor for not stopping the flight and allowing her to go to help her fiance. Perhaps not surprisingly, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is worried about Sharon’s health too.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) reaches a surprising decision. She and Kyle (Michael Mealor) enjoy a romantic picnic together, complete with champagne. Things are nearly perfect for the happy couple. Summer just has one tiny thing that she feels is less than perfect — their living situation. She asks Kyle to move in with her, and after some initial hesitation, Kyle is ready to move on to the next phase of their renewed relationship. Now they have to figure out where to live because the house Nick (Joshua Morrow) promised them back when they were married likely isn’t happening anymore. However, both Summer and Kyle have plenty of means, so finding a place to grow together probably won’t be much of a challenge.

Finally, Lola (Sasha Calle) tests Theo (Tyler Johnson). They finally get to go on the big date that they’ve planned for a while, and things go well. In fact, the whole evening is such a success that Lola does not want to see it end. Instead, she wants to see Theo’s room up close and personal — both at night and again in teh morning. Lola, who hadn’t given her heart to anybody before Kyle, is moving on with Theo in a big way and taking their budding relationship to the next level. She even puts out the “do not disturb” sign on the doorknob, making her intentions very clear.