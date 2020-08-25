Anna Katharina Flaunts Bombshell Curves In String Bikini

Anna Katharina tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 24, with a new post. The model uploaded a video in which she rocked a colorful string bikini that bared her curves and taut figure as she struck different poses that highlighted her best angles.

The clip shot Anna outside and indoors. Inside, she moved into different poses in front of a dark blue wall that helped to accentuate her bronzed skin. The outside takes featured her on a patio painted the same shade of blue while green vegetation filled the background. Her blond locks were pared on the side and the length was styled in large waves.

Anna sported a purple two-piece bathing suit with colorful print details on the seams and along the edges. The top had an interesting design featuring triangles with colorful medium straps around it that created different-sized cut-outs. Two straps stretched over her ribcages, tying in the back while another set tied behind her neck.

On her lower body, Anna had on a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that tied into bows on her sides. They sat low, exposing her toned abs and highlighting her curvy hips.

In the caption, Anna revealed that the video was a partnership with Bang Energy, a brand of energy drinks for which she is an ambassador, as per her Instagram bio. She also noted that her bikini was from Meg Liz Swim.

In under a day, the video has been viewed more than 17,500 times. It garnered upwards of 4,200 likes and close to 100 comments. Her fans used the occasion to discuss their favorite Bang Energy flavor and to rave about Anna’s beauty.

“Cute bathing suit. Wasn’t much of a fan of the birthday cake flavor so far my favorite has to be green Apple crisp with cotton candy taking 2nd,” one user wrote.

“You look fabulous and you know what you do to me princesses… i love u,” replied another fan.

“Better than coffee in the morning,” chimed in a third user.

“Wow you absolutely amazing beautiful in this outfit,” raved a fourth admirer.

Anna recently took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of photos of herself in a vintage-style dress that outlined her hourglass figure, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. The garment featured a plunging neckline that allowed her to show off her ample cleavage. She exuded sex appeal in the first picture by lifting up the skirt, exposing her shapely thigh. She wore her hair styled in large curls that added to the pin-up vibe of the black-and-white shoot.