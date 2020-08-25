Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Flaunts Curves While Stretching On A Golf Cart For Latest Video

Instagram model Lucy Robson showcased her curves while warming up before golfing for her latest video. In the clip, she sported a small tight dress that accentuated her figure while performing various stretches.

The British stunner is known for her skills on the links, and in this upload she showed how she prepares her body before playing a round. She was recorded stretching next to a golf cart as she did six warm up exercises that incorporated the vehicle.

Robson was filmed outside on a bright sunny day, and she found some shade to perform the routine. The Cal Poly product had her long blond hair tied up in a ponytail, and wore a tight-fitting white dress. It was shoulder-less and wrapped around her chest which embellished her ample assets. She rocked a pair of white sneakers, and a pendant necklace to complete the ensemble.

For the first portion of the footage, Robson was shot from the side as she extended her left arm. The model slowly lowered her body to a squat, which caused the white outfit to hug onto her curvy backside. She alternated arms with each repetition. Robson was in a similar position for the next exercise, but this time she held onto the side of the cart using both hands. Her right leg was folded to rest on top of her left knee, and she once again squatted down.

The 25-year-old did a cat-dog yoga stretch for the third part of the clip. Robson placed her palms on the seat, with her feet planted firmly on the ground, and arched her back. She switched to movements that isolated the shoulders for the fourth portion of the routine. Robson followed that up with some lunges which treated fans to a view of her pert derriere and toned legs. The golfer concluded the workout by doing some lat stretches.

In the caption, Robson added details on how many repetitions she did for each exercise before uploading the post on Tuesday. Many of her 866,000 Instagram followers took notice of the video, and more than 8,200 found their way to the “like” button in just over nine hours after it went live. She had nearly 200 comments, as her replies were flooded with heart emoji. Fans commented on the model’s stunning figure.

“The definition of perfection,” one admirer wrote.

“Lucy you forgot the right arm curl with a can of beer,” a follower joked.

“Lucy, always moving is the key to everything mentally and physically,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Robson flaunted her cleavage and booty in another video workout post earlier this month.