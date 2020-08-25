‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Thrills Fans With Backstage Photo From Season 3 Set

The actor posed backstage as production for Season 3 of the sitcom resumed in California.

The Conners star Michael Fishman shared a new photo to Instagram from the set of the third season of the ABC sitcom.

In a selfie posted to his social media page, the 38-year-old actor, who has played DJ Conner on the original Roseanne series and its spinoff since 1988, sat on a couch in his dressing room while wearing a white face mask with black trim that also said “The Conners” on it in black lettering. The former child star wore a white sweatshirt for the backstage pose as production for new episodes of the ABC comedy resumed following a lengthy hiatus due to the pandemic.

In the caption to the post, Fishman confirmed that he was back to work and sharing a pic from behind the scenes. In the comments section, fans were thrilled to see that filming for The Conners was finally taking place in time for new episodes to debut for the fall TV season later this year.

“I’m glad to hear the show is coming back! Hope we get more scenes with DJ!” wrote one fan.

“Really!!!? You guys are filming now? Oh thank you all!!!!” added another.

“Yes!” a third viewer chimed in. “I’m looking forward to Wednesday nights and the new season!”

“I want that mask!!!” added another fan. “Happy to hear you’re all working again. Be well.”

Fishman’s backstage mask photo shows that the cast and crew on The Conners are taking COVID-19 very seriously and are following safety protocols amid the health pandemic.

Last week, Deadline confirmed that for the first time in the history of the sitcom franchise, there will not be a studio audience for The Conners. In addition, there will be a scaled-down crew on the set and strict health guidelines will be followed during filming.

Fishman’s photo was posted one day after his TV daughter, Jayden Rey, also teased a hint about the resumed production. In an Instagram pic, which can be seen here, the child actress who plays Mary Conner on the show shared a copy of a script for The Conners in which a caption that teased that she was doing a table read for the show—and attending virtual school instead of working with an on-set tutor.

And last week, Emma Kenney, who plays Darlene Conner’s (Dara Gilbert) daughter, Harris, on the sitcom, also shared a social media post, seen here, which showed her lounging in her dressing room and looking very bored – and very much like her TV mom when she was her age.

The Conners is believed to be the first broadcast comedy series to resume production on set.