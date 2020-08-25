‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Speaks Out After Fake Message Is Shared On Twitter About Full-Time Return

Brandi Glanville is shutting down a fake post.

Brandi Glanville has been making headlines for weeks due to her claims of an affair with Denise Richards and days ago, it was reported that the massive amount of drama she brought to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 had resulted in an upgraded role for Season 11.

Unfortunately for Brandi’s fans, the report is completely false.

While a Twitter post claiming to have been sent from Brandi’s account began making its rounds on social media days ago, and suggested that the reality star had snatched a “diamond” or full-time position for the show’s upcoming episodes, Brandi has since confirmed that her alleged full-time return was based off a message she didn’t actually send.

“There’s a fake tweet floating around out there about housewives that people think was from me. Please stop with the fake tweets you guys. It’s not funny,” Brandi tweeted on August 24.

Typically, when she shares a tweet, tons of her fans and followers flood to the message and offer their thoughts and opinions. However, on the tweet of clarification Brandi shared earlier this week, her online audience members were unable to offer their responses.

Upon clicking the “reply” button, fans learned that only those who were tagged by Brandi in the post were able to post a response.

As for who will be returning in full-time positions to the RHOBH cast for the new installment, that has yet to be determined and likely won’t be determined until sometime after the three-part reunion special for Season 10 airs next month.

Brandi Glanville visits the Bravo Clubhouse. Charles Sykes / Bravo

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi has been doing her best to prove her case against Denise in recent weeks on RHOBH, and on social media, and in a series of tweets shared last week, she teased her followers about the upcoming release of more text messages.

Following the August 19 episode, Brandi said that she has two years worth of text messages between herself and Denise before noting that they will “all be shown” eventually. As some may have noticed, a number of viewers of the series spoke out against Brandi because they felt the texts that were seen last week did nothing to prove that there was a romance between her and her cast mate.

“I gave them two years worth of texts I am not in charge of what they choose to show. I know that more texts will be coming out,” she said in regard to the lackluster reveal.