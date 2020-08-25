Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Killer Figure In Revealing Thong Swimsuit With Chain Belt

Model and bikini designer Bruna Rangel Lima showed off her incredible figure in her latest social media share. On Tuesday, the beauty took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a revealing swimsuit that did not leave much to the imagination.

The skimpy bathing suit was an off-white color that made her tan skin pop. The straps were gold chains and the number also featured a chain belt. A gold detail between the cups called attention to her ample chest. It also featured a plunging neckline that went below her belly button. The swimsuit had extremely high-cut sides, which resulted in a thong back.

Bruna’s tresses were pared in the middle and they were styled straight. She accessorized with a dangle bracelet, a belly piercing and several rings.

The popular influencer’s post was a collection of two snapshots that captured her posing outside on what appeared to be a deck. A railing was seen off to the side in one photo while she posed on a sofa in another.

In the first picture, Bruna faced the camera while she struck a sexy pose. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her curvy hips. Her cleavage and toned thighs were hard to ignore as she gazed ahead with a slight smile on her face. The stance gave her online audience a good look at the front of the bathing suit as well as her fabulous physique. The end of the belt hung down the front of her thigh, drawing the eye to her lower body.

Bruna showed off a bit of her backside in the second photo, which captured her from a side angle as she posed on the sofa. With her forearms on the back of the sofa and one knee on the seat, she gave the camera a sultry look. Her followers got to see the side of the bathing suit, which looked more like a bikini. The stance showed off her sexy lower back and bare bottom along with her shapely thighs.

Most of the comments came from fans who had nothing but nice things to say about the pics.

“Angel on earth,” one comment read.

“Gorgeous and so Hot,” wrote a second admirer.

“The bikini looks amazing on u,” a third Instagram user commented.

“You are my dream,” quipped a fourth follower.

Bruna seems to enjoy showing off her figure in some of the skimpiest swimsuits she can find. Last month, she sent temperatures soaring when she shared a post that saw her looking smoking hot in a tiny blue bikini while she soaked up some sun.