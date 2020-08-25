Amanda Steele Shows Off Her Derriere In Black Bikini And Leather Chaps

Amanda revealed that she was enjoying a getaway inspired by the Coachella music festival.

Beauty guru Amanda Steele styled a revealing bikini in an unusual way during a recent getaway. On Monday, the popular social media influencer took to Instagram to share a pair of pictures that were snapped during a visit to Temecula, California. She also revealed that her trip’s theme was the Coachella Music Festival, which was cancelled this year due to safety concerns over the coronavirus.

Amanda, 21, wore a black two-piece that included a classic sliding top with string ties around the neck and back. Its cups were embellished with large silver crosses. The tiny triangles of fabric were pulled wide apart so that there was a long section of string between them. A small silver ring adorned the center of the skimpy garment. Amanda’s matching bottoms had a high-rise silhouette with a waistline that rose just below the navel.

Amanda shared a rear view of the bathing suit in her second snapshot. It had a cheeky back that put plenty of her peachy derriere on display. She was also confidently flaunting her flat abs and slim waist. Her long, slender legs were mostly covered up by a pair of shiny black leather chaps. They featured boot-cut bottoms that had snaps on the sides. The upper shafts zipped up, and they hit high on the model’s shapely thighs. The western-inspired garment also had a silver buckle in the front and a lace-up detail with grommets in the back. Amanda completed her ensemble with black cowboy boots that had pointed toes and short block heels.

Her only visible accessories were a pair of long chandelier earrings covered with glittering gems. She styled her glossy brunette hair in a flirty high ponytail that was curled at the ends. Her steamy snapshots were taken at night as she posed beside a small in-ground pool connected to a hot tub. She faced the camera in her first photo, and she stood with her back to her photographer in the followup shot. She was captured glancing back over her shoulder and parting her lips seductively.

Amanda’s dark and sexy homage to festival wear was a hit with her followers, who have double-tapped her Instagram uploaded over 36,000 times since it went live on her feed. The fire emoji was also a popular reaction to her post.

“This is everything,” read one message in the comments section.

“Absolute BABE,” gushed another admirer.

“This look made you sexier than usual,” a third fan opined.

“Was just thinking about you. You’re beautiful how you are always remember that,” wrote a fourth person.

This isn’t the first time Amanda has thrilled her fans by posing in a bikini. Her Instagram followers also thought that she looked red-hot in a mismatched scarlet swimsuit.