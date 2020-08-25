Kara Del Toro Bares Curvaceous Physique In Flirty Transformation Reel

Kara Del Toro took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon with a sizzling post that delighted her 1.5 million followers. She shared a quick video in which she bounced from scene to scene, showing off a variety of sexy looks that flaunted her killer figure. Fans were quick to respond to the trendy reel, giving it over 16,000 “likes” in the first hour after it went live.

The clip began with Kara on a tennis court surrounded by red, layered rock formations that towered over the stunning model.

She sported a bright orange knit top with an open V-neck that displayed an insane amount of cleavage. She didn’t appear to be wearing a bra, and her ample bust swelled beneath the lightweight fabric. The shirt was tucked in to a very short white tennis skirt, complete with the requisite pleats.

Her hair was pulled into a high ponytail and she wore a pair of dark sunglasses. Kara bounced a tennis ball against the against the ground with her racket a few times, and then lobbed it into the air.

The camera followed the ball as it flew, then the shot cut almost seamlessly to a new location in which Kara had made a tantalizing wardrobe change.

In the next section of the video, Kara wore an elegant strapless dress that fit her like a glove. It featured a shiny gold brocade which looked stunning next to her bronzed skin. She fluffed her long brunette waves with her fingers and walked toward the camera, flashing a wide, natural smile as she covered the lens with her palm.

The next transition sent Kara into the spacious desert mountains beneath a breathtakingly cloudy sky. She donned a pale yellow matching sports bra and athletic shorts that clung to all her curves. A camelback and pair of hiking poles assisted her hike through the rugged terrain.

Kara grinningly stuck her tongue out, bounced up and down, and threw both arms into the air before once again approaching the camera to cover the lens for the next cut.

Kara finished off the post with a dip in a swimming pool wearing a revealing bikini. It featured a halter top with wide-set cups that showed off lots of bare breast. She flaunted her voluptuous booty in a pair of Brazilian thong bottoms.

She held her nose with one hand and jumped into the pool, water splashing high over her head as she was submerged.

In a sudden boomerang effect, the video reversed and Kara appeared to ascend out of the pool, and landed standing on the edge, striking a sulty pose.

She used the song “Buttercup” by artist Mochakk as the audio background for the reel.