Nazanin Mandi Poses In Just A Robe For Latest Upload & Shares Empowering Words For Her Female Followers

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The model is usually known for her outfit posts but recently seems to be embracing her body with revealing snapshots.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a white robe and didn’t appear to be wearing any item of clothing. She was photographed fairly close-up and gave fans an eyeful of her decolletage. Mandi accessorized with a necklace featuring a pendant of her initial and small hoop earrings. She kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her dark shoulder-length curly hair down.

The 33-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was snapped with the robe hanging off her left shoulder while raising her right hand to her locks. She tilted her face to the side and showcased her sharp jawline and high cheekbones.

In the next slide, Mandi flashed a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites.

In the third frame, the former R U the Girl contestant had the robe hanging off her other shoulder while she gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

For her caption, she shared some words of encouragement by telling her female followers to remember that they are a “Goddess” and “killin the game” every day.

In the tags, Mandi credited MoxieLash for her eyelashes and treated fans with a 10 percent discount code.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 27,000 likes and over 460 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“You are such a vibe! I can’t even.. I’m just speechless! You’ve inspired me so much with your pure empowering energy!” one user wrote.

“Your smile is one of the most beautiful things that I have ever seen,” another person shared.

“GORGEOUS LOOKING ALL DAY EVERYDAY,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Completely obsessed with your beauty. Absolutely beautiful babe,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her drop-dead-gorgeous looks is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she bared all in a series of images of her lying down on a bed. Mandi accessorized with the same necklace and what looked to be her wedding ring. She sported her hair down and showed off a couple of her tattoos, which were located on the side of her body and her arm. Unsurprisingly, Mandi received a positive reaction to the post.