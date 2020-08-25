Alexa Dellanos Looks Smoking Hot In A Laced Crop Top & Teeny Miniskirt: ‘Midnight In France’

Instagram smokeshow Alexa Dellanos let it all hang out in a racy ensemble for her most recent upload on Tuesday afternoon. The model showed some skin as she revealed in the caption that she was spending the night in France.

In the stunning shot, Alexa looked smoking hot as she rocked a skimpy black crop top that laced in the front. She opted to go braless under the garment in order to show off her massive cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also in full view in the outfit.

She teamed the top with a teeny black miniskirt that hugged her curvy hips and accentuated her flat tummy, tiny waist, and insane abs. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the snap. She accessorized her look with gold bracelets on both of her wrists.

Alexa posed in what appeared to be a restaurant. She had her hip pushed out and both of her arms resting at her sides. She stood with her legs apart and her head tilted as she arched her back and wore a seductive smirk on her face. In the background, a table with a white cloth over it and a green plant could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the long locks in curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Alexa’s over 2 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 9,700 likes in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 90 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Love you my doll,” one follower stated.

“Love you pretty Alexa,” another gushed.

“Perfection,” a third comment read.

“You are an ANGEL and you are so beautiful. That outfit is so gorgeous on you and your curves sweet lady. Have fun in France,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her hourglass figure in her online pics. She’s often seen posing in scanty bathing suits, tight pants, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a plunging powder blue crop top with long sleeves and a pair of ripped jeans as she lounged around her house. That post was also a popular one. To date, it’s racked up more than 46,000 likes and over 380 comments.