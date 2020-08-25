Michael Boulos: Who Is Tiffany Trump’s Boyfriend?

With Tiffany Trump set to speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, the spotlight has intensified on her billionaire heir boyfriend, Michael Boulos. As reported by Town & Country, the 22-year-old was first spotted with Trump in September of 2018 and the two have allegedly been “getting to know each other” over the past few years.

The pair have been seen publicly at various events, including a Thanksgiving dinner at the president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida — Boulo’s first introduction to the family. The couple has also been spotted spending time together outside of the Trump clan. In a photo posted to Instagram in December of 2018, the couple was seen on their trip to Phi Phi Island in Thailand.

He Is The Heir To His Family’s Multibillion-Dollar Conglomerate

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Boulo’s is the son of a billionaire business tycoon and set to inherit his family’s multibillion-dollar conglomerate, which includes Boulos Enterprises and Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN). His father is responsible for overseeing the Boulos companies, and SPAN was founded by Boulos’ mother, who bills the company as a “one-stop destination for performance art, dance, theater, music, and visual arts.” The young businessman also has two sisters — Oriane and Sophie — and a brother, Fares, who is an actor and rapper under the pseuodonym Farastafari.

Reports suggest that Boulos’ wealth has fueled a high-class lifestyle. He allegedly attended the American International School of Lagos in Nigeria’s largest city, where the drinking age is 18. According to Town & Country, Boulos was a regular at various bars in the area, including Spice Route, which is allegedly known for its exotic aerial acts. When summer hit, the then-student reportedly flew to Greece with his friends via private jets and indulged in exclusive yacht parties.

Although he studied in London, Boulos reported traveled to the United States regularly to visit his girlfriend, who was at the time studying at Georgetown University for a law degree. In the same year as Boulos and Trump were spotted together publicly, the American socialite was going on her own excursions, including Hampton parties and private yachts in Greece.

Despite the reports of a penchant for parties, one source told Town & Country that both the young businessman and Trump are just as serious about their education.

“They are both dedicated to their studies and are really supportive of each other’s career aspirations.”

He Supports The President And Has Taken Aim At The ‘Radical Left’

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Much like his partner’s father, Boulos has expressed a disdain for the “radical left” that the president and his allies so often accuse of attempting to take over the United States. Per The Daily Mail, Boulos made his position clear after the impeachment probe into the the real estate mogul came to an end following the Senate’s acquittal of the U.S. leader.

“Finally this fake, unfounded, and unconstitutional partisan impeachment is over!! To the radical left democratic party: please go and start working for the AMERICAN PEOPLE and not your party’s personal and selfish agenda. #keepamericagreat2020 [sic],” he wrote on Instagram Stories in February.

In another post, the billionaire heir praised his father in-law alongside a list of accomplishments the U.S. leader has achieved in his first term at the White House.