Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Her Incredible Cleavage In A White Corset Top & Tight Pants

Australian stunner Tahlia Skaines delighted her followers on Tuesday morning when she took to her Instagram account to share a sexy new snap. The model showed some skin as she revealed in the caption of the post that she wanted to go back in time to the weekend.

In the racy pic, Tahlia looked smoking hot as she sported an all-white ensemble. The tiny corset top appeared to be strapless as it clung tightly to her chest and exposed her incredible cleavage. The shirt also showcased her muscled arms in the process.

She teamed the top with a pair of skintight pants that hugged her curvy hips tightly and wrapped around her petite waist while showing off her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also highlighted in the outfit. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings and a velvet handbag.

Tahlia stood with her hip pushed to the side. She left one hand hanging at her side as she held her purse. The other came up to run her fingers through her hair. She tilted her head and looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face. In the background, some twinkle lights and tons of chairs and tables could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The platinum locks were styled in straight strands rippled over her shoulders.

Tahlia’s 539,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the shot, clicking the like button more than 8,000 times within the first ten hours after was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 messages.

“Literally goals. Like wow,” one follower declared.

“I can’t handle how hot this is. For real? You are a total angel boo,” remarked another.

“Looove this outfit on you,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow I love everything about this photo,” a fourth person told the model.

The bombshell is no stranger to showing off her flawless physique in her online pics. She’s often spotted posing in stunning bathing suits, revealing lingerie, skintight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently piqued the interest of her followers when she laid on the beach in Australia while wearing a light blue bikini. In the caption, she revealed that it is still winter in Australia and joked that she may have gotten frostbite taking the photo. To date, that snap has earned more than 10,000 likes and over 330 comments.