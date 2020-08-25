Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Chase Is On Nelle’s Trail & He’ll Consider Coming Clean

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday’s episode hint that Nelle Benson’s plan to escape Port Charles with her son Wiley may soon go up in smoke. Detective Harrison Chase sacrificed his love for Willow Tait in order to protect baby Wiley, and he’s not about to let that sacrifice be for nothing.

The detective has been digging deep to figure out where Nelle is and the sneak peek for the August 26 show suggests that he’ll be getting close. In addition, SheKnows Soaps suggests that in the midst of all of this, he may consider coming clean, which probably means admitting he faked his fling with Sasha.

As General Hospital viewers know, Chase and Nelle go way back. She may have been successful in tricking him years ago, but he’s well aware now of who she really is and he is not about to let her disappear with Wiley.

Chase managed to pinpoint the alias that Nelle was using and uncovered details on the car she’d bought. He immediately updated the details in the alert that had been broadcast and as luck would have it, the alert was seen by just the right person at the right moment.

The woman who helped Nelle after she got lost saw the alert as soon as it was issued. General Hospital teasers from the sneak peek for Wednesday show her talking with the detective at the scene where she’d encountered Nelle, so she clearly doesn’t hesitate to call the authorities.

The woman will break down the details she noticed during her brief interaction with Nelle, and she’ll be able to confirm that the toddler was in the car. Nelle didn’t reveal much about what her plans were in terms of where she was headed, but this will still be a critically important lead.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

As all of this plays out, General Hospital spoilers note that both Chase and Sasha will be feeling emotional. They both sacrificed their relationships in order to protect Wiley, and initially, it worked. Now they are having to watch Michael and Willow carry this intense pain over the baby’s kidnapping without being able to openly console them.

It sounds as if Chase may experience a moment of doubt about continuing the charade. Whether it’s Michael or Willow he nearly confesses to, it does seem that he’ll hold back for now. General Hospital teasers from the sneak peek detailed that Sasha will stop by the Quartermaine mansion to give her support as well, and this will surely be difficult for everybody involved.

How long will Nelle manage to remain on the run with Wiley and when will Michael and Willow learn the truth about Sasha and Chase? General Hospital spoilers suggest that this will take a while to resolve and fans will be on pins and needles as they watch it play out.