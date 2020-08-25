Suzy Cortez Gets Inked With A Lionel Messi Tattoo While Clad In Her Bra & Panties

Suzy Cortez flaunted her incredible figure on Instagram in one of her sexiest photos to date. The Tuesday afternoon update captured the Brazilian-born beauty posed in her bra and underwear as she got some ink added to her body.

The photo captured the model lying on her back in a studio. The chair where she sat was lined with a white cloth, and the area near her side featured a set of red metal drawers with a few items on top. Suzy looked down at the work that her tattoo artist was doing as she gathered her long, brunette tresses in one hand and placed the other near her side. The ink on her left bicep and her muscular arms were well on display as she flaunted her fit physique in a questionable outfit for an outing to get inked with a Lionel Messi tattoo.

On her upper-half, Suzy sported a tight black bra that showed off her abundant cleavage. The bottom of the garment was tight on her ribs, and it appeared to push her chest up even further. The garment crisscrossed in front of her chest and drew further attention to her busty assets.

The bottom of her attire was just as hot as she opted for a pair of tiny panties that hardly covered her figure. It had thin straps that were worn wide on her hips and a plunging front that showed off her sculpted abs. The garment’s high-cut design also allowed her to show off her shapely thighs, which have quickly become one of her most notable features.

She styled her long, brunette tresses with a deep side part, and her curly locks spilled messily over one of her shoulders. The artist in front Suzy looked enthralled with his work, and he wore a white face mask on his chin. He had a white glove on the one hand and held a tool in the other.

The upload has been a hit with fans, and it’s accrued more than 9,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Some Instagrammers couldn’t get over the fact that Suzy got inked with Lionel Messi’s face while a few more raved over her figure.

“For someone to put a tattoo on their body. Something strong exists!” one follower gushed with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Good you didn’t tattoed him in Barcelona shirt, because he probably leaving the club,” another social media user wrote.

“I also like Messi but my biggest idol and Filipe Coutinho. Your body is what I love,” a third Instagrammer chimed in.