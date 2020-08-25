‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Nikki Loves Phyllis’ Surprise

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, August 25 reveals a day filled with rest, fun, and relaxation for the women of Genoa City as Phyllis unveils her newest offering at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. She also gets Nick’s help in ensuring that everybody on her guest list shows up.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) sent out invitations to many women in town. She hoped to have as many guests as possible, and she’d gone to the trouble of creating personalized experiences, which made it even more critical that everybody attended. She enlisted Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) help at ensuring everybody attended. After all, she invited his mother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and his sister Abby (Melissa Ordway). Their daughter Summer (Hunter King) also made it onto the VIP list.

Phyllis pulled out all the stops, and she really hit it out of the park for Traci (Beth Maitland) and Lily (Christel Khalil). The two enjoyed an entire high tea service. They enjoyed fancy teas along with pastries and finger sandwiches. While they feasted on their delicacies, Traci and Lily reminisced about Colleen. They wondered who she would be now had she lived. Traci let Lily know that she would work with her at Chancellor Communications, and Lily was thrilled.

As for Nikki, the hostess treated her one-time mother-in-law to a particular room all to herself. It included a gorgeous piano as well as a personalized sonata, which was perfect for Nikki. The pianist sat on the bench and played to her heart’s content, enjoying the quality time with the instrument as she relaxed and refreshed.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Summer also got a room for one in her mother’s latest venture. Phyllis provided her daughter all her favorite video games and binge-worthy shows along with the drinks she loves the most in her private suite. Summer enjoyed the downtime while indulging herself and danced in her pajamas.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) were together for their girl’s night, and Phyllis set them up with relaxing spa treatments. They also received delicious wine to go with their pedicures. Although sometimes things between Amanda and Elena are rocky, given that Amanda looks like Devon’s (Bryton James) late wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan), the duo turned over a new leaf and got along well for the evening. They decided to be friends.

Phyllis even included her nemesis, Abby, for a night filled with pampering. Not one to turn away from a challenge, Abby showed up to try to get some dirt on Phyllis. She already knew that the redhead had something in the works, and Abby hoped to find an angle to help defeat Phyllis once and for all. However, Abby ended up enjoying her champagne.

In the end, all the ladies decided that they were excited to be part of Phyllis’s new club for women. Phyllis also hoped to provide a personalized time for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Sharon (Sharon Case) since they weren’t there.