Jasmine Sanders Says ‘Goodnight’, Blows A Kiss In Pink Pineapple Lingerie

Jasmine Sanders wished her fans “goodnight” in a sultry new Instagram post on Monday evening. The babe shared a short video in which she wore a pineapple-patterned lingerie set that perfectly showcased her curves as she blew a kiss.

Jasmine’s look included a demi-cut bra made of a slightly sheer pink material and covered in white and blue pineapples. The underwire top had a low-cut neckline that did little to contain her ample cleavage. The band cut off just below her bust, so the model’s flat, toned tummy was on full display.

Jasmine paired the top with a matching, even tinier lingerie bottom. The diamond-shaped fabric covered only what was necessary and featured double straps on both sides. The higher set came up to her waist in a V-shape and hugged her hourglass figure closely. Meanwhile, the lower set rested at her hips. Her shapely thighs were partially visible in the clip.

Jasmine accessorized the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings. Her blond locks were styled in a neat and wavy blowout. One side was pushed behind her back, while the other side fell gently over her face.

In the video, Jasmine stood beside a light gray bed with charcoal-colored pillows. What looked to be matching curtains could be seen behind her, as well as a bedside table with a bit of clutter. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit face’s bright outfit, which she tagged as Savage X Fenty, stood out against her monotonous background.

Jasmine initially posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that showed off her killer figure. She rested an elbow on her hip and let the other hand graze her thigh. She had a huge smile on her face as she reached her hand to her mouth and leaned forward. Still smiling, she blew a gentle kiss at the camera.

The post received more than 236,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with her fans. Many people expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Omg it’s unreal how beautiful you are,” one fan said with a pink heart.

“Your beauty is insane,” another user added.

“Your account is awesome…. Keep the faith…. You keep us all smiling,” a third person said.

Jasmine’s followers know that she can slay any look. In another share this week, the “Golden Barbie” of Instagram wore a pink cropped shirt and matching mini skirt, which her fans loved.