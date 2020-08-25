Bri Teresi Flaunts Voluptuous Chest In Tight Dress With Plunging Neckline

Social media influencer Bri Teresi looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram share. The blond babe appeared to have stepped out for a drink in a clingy mini dress that flaunted her cleavage — and the picture got her fans to talking.

Bri’s post was tagged at the Avra Beverly Hills, a dining establishment located in the city. She sat in a wooden chair at a table covered with a white tablecloth. In front of her was a large glass of what appeared to white wine. A bar lit with golden lights was visible behind her and other tables off to the side could be seen in the photo.

The model’s formfitting dress was a nude color that flattered her skin tone. It had thin straps that wrapped around her neck. The titillating number also featured a low-cut neckline that put plenty of her voluptuous chest on display. It featured ruched seams on the sides and down the center front, accentuating her hourglass shape.

Bri wore her blond tresses down over her shoulders with a deep side part. She opted for few accessories, only wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The 25-year-old sat sideways in the chair while she faced the camera. She leaned one forearm on the back of the chair while she rested her other elbow on the table. The model ran her hand through her hair while she looked downward with a slight smile on her face. The pose showed of the sexy curve of her hips as well as her cleavage.

In the caption, Bri asked her followers to list their favorite drinks. As expected, the comments section was filled with a variety of beverages.

Some of her fans, however, seemed to be too distracted by the photo to name a drink and instead gushed over how fabulous she looked.

“How are you so flawless?” one admirer wrote.

“You know you do not need to try and look any more sultry than what you are. It is hard for other women to compete with you already,” commented a second follower.

“You’re a pretty girl and I love your pictures,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“You are so beautiful and sexy,” a fourth comment read.

Bri thrills her online audience with an array of photos and videos that grab the attention of her one million followers. Earlier this month, she shared a video that featured her running down a sidewalk while she lifted her dress and flashed her bare booty.