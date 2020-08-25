Hillary Clinton Says Joe Biden Will Likely Defeat Donald Trump ‘If We Don’t Give An Inch’

During an interview with The Recount on Monday, Hillary Clinton expressed her optimism that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will likely defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box — but not without a fight. As reported by Breitbart, the former secretary of state stressed the importance of a “massive” Democratic-led legal operation in the fall, which she claimed the Biden campaign is currently working on creating.

“We have to have poll workers and I urge people who are able to be a poll worker,” Clinton said.

“We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places, this is a big organizational challenge.”

Despite the purported battle ahead, Clinton suggested that the Democratic Party has the benefit of knowing the Trump administration’s strategy for Election Day.

“And Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances. Because I think this is going to drag out and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch.”

As reported by Reuters, Clinton conceded to Trump in 2016 after the real estate mogul pulled off a surprise win. But the 72-year-old politician pointed to the coronavirus pandemic and the push for mail-in voting, which she said would delay the 2020 electoral results.

Both Clinton and Biden have warned that Trump will not leave office peacefully if he loses in November. Nevertheless, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany pushed back on such accusations and accused Democrats of refusing to accept the results of the 2016 electoral vote. In addition, Trump Jr. has reportedly expressed his own worries that Biden would not likely take power without paving the way for the prosecution of his family.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Per 9News, Trump at Monday’s Republican National Convention called for supporters to push for another 12 years of his presidency, which echoed previous calls that have fueled concern about November. The president also took aim at the Democratic-push for mail-in ballots, which he claimed are susceptible to fraud and suggested would be used to rig the results of the referendum.

“The only way they can take this election away from us is if it’s a rigged election,” he warned.

According to 9News, Trump’s comments were predictive of the legal battle that will commence in November as each party vies for power.

As The Inquisitr reported, the real estate mogul previously suggested he would not leave office and was met with calls for another 12 years from his supporters.