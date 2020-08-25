Whitney Johns Flashes Her Chiseled Bod In A Tight Red Bikini & White Sneakers

Fitness buff Whitney Johns returned to her Instagram account this week to share a stunning new photo of herself rocking a scanty ensemble. The model flaunted her chiseled bod while talking to her fans about gut health in the caption of the post.
In the sultry snap, Whitney looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a vivid red bikini. The tight top clung to her ample bust and featured only one strap as it showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.
The matching bikini bottoms wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and accentuated her petite waist, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the pic. She accessorized the look with a belly button ring and a pair of white sneakers.
Whitney posed with her hip pushed out and both of her hands resting at her sides as she stood on a set of steps. She arched her back and bent one knee as she tilted her head to the side. She also wore a steamy expression on her face as the sun beamed down on her and glistened off of her bronzed skin.
She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the brunette locks in voluminous curls that she pushed over one shoulder.
Whitney has amassed more than 542,000 followers on her Instagram account. Many of those supporters showed their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 9,800 times in less than 24 hours after the post was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave their thoughts in over 220 messages during that time.
Gut health ????I get a lot of questions about what my methods are that I use with my clients and what has best worked for myself. Well, I could go on and on about the topic. But for today let’s first start with the indicators of a good or bad gut health: ???? Digestive issues like gas, bloating, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain- especially after eating ???? Skin issues like acne breakouts, psoriasis, eczema and dry skin ???????? Auto immune issues Mental health issues Hormonal issues Weight issues Inflammation issues Food intolerances Sleep disturbances Brain fog Oh my! ???? The list goes on and on. The health of your microbiome impacts so many factors to your overall health and that’s why it is so important to stay on top of that to make gut health a priority ‼️ Our gut is quite literally our “second brain” ???? You might not know this but many of the neuro transmitters sent to the brain are created directly in the gut. If these neurotransmitters are blocked or inhibited it can really affect our cognitive ability and so many other functions. The term gut microbiome is referring to the micro-organisms/bacteria living in your intestines ???? We have hundreds of different species of bacteria in our digestive tracts. Some bacteria can be harmful for our health but many are very beneficial and actually super necessary to maintain a healthy gut microbiome. So let’s just start with asking yourself these questions for now: How’s your skin? How’s your mood? How’s your digestion? Hows your energy? Mental clarity? How’s your poop? ???? Ponder it over, more on this later ???? Opening more client spots soon. Hit ???? in bio. ???? @lee_lhgfx #OOTD @elisabettarogiani ☀️ @abronztail ???? @karenpangmua
“You are my inspiration everyday,” one follower wrote.
“You have helped me so much on this subject. TY forever more,” another declared.
“Whitney, you are the most beautiful in all the world!! I hope you are having a great day!!” a third social media user gushed.
“Informational as always! The definition of brains and beauty,” a fourth person commented.
The model doesn’t seem to be shy about flashing her insane physique in skimpy outfits online. She’s become known for wearing stunning bathing suits, tight workout gear, and sexy dresses in her snaps.
As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a light blue bikini top and a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes to show off her killer legs. To date, that post has pulled in more than 8,200 likes and over 220 comments.