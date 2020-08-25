Larsa Pippen Rocks Sheer, Bedazzled Dress With ‘Kiss’ Written Across Her Derriere

Larsa Pippen’s most recent Instagram share has her fans gushing. The mother of four took to her page on August 24 to post a sizzling shot that showed her in a scandalous ensemble that allowed her to show off her killer curves.

The scorching new image captured the reality star posed in front of the driver’s side of a white SUV. The area in front of her was surrounded by lush greenery, and a sliver of the sky could be seen in the distance. Larsa posed with one arm up on the door of her vehicle and draped the opposite near her hip as she stared over her shoulder with a sultry gaze. Larsa flaunted her fit figure in a sexy outfit as she told fans that she was “rocking” with them.

Her layered outfit showcased her enviable curves. For the bottom layer, Larsa sported a black bodysuit that had thin straps that were worn over her shoulders. The piece had a cheeky cut that showed off her pert derriere. The top layer of Larsa’s ensemble added another level of glam to the sultry look.

She sported a semi-sheer dress with a shimmery fabric that clung tightly to every inch of her figure while accentuating her hourglass curves. The garment had long sleeves that were tight on her arms and exposed a black bracelet on her left wrist. The back of the piece was decorated with the “Kiss” logo in silver and purple sequins, which helped draw further attention to her booty.

She styled her long, brunette-dyed locks with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her back and grazed the top of her derriere. It comes as no surprise that the post has amassed a ton of attention for her. More than 5,000 social media users have double-tapped the snapshot and 120-plus flocked to the comments section to show their appreciation for the skin-baring snap. Most social media users complimented Larsa’s outfit while a few more let her know that they are big fans.

“Hello, sweetheart you looks [sic] so beautiful. This look is too hot,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Sure sweetheart i rocking with you anytime. Let me know when and where,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Wooooooow.. Some women yo junior wish they had that booty,” another fan added with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Very hot Larsa. You are the best in the biz, i like you more than kim and khloe,” a fourth wrote.