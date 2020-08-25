Daisy Keech Lifts Up Sweatshirt & Rocks Tiny Denim Shorts In Latest Instagram Update

On Monday, August 24, model and internet sensation Daisy Keech shared a sizzling snap with her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 21-year-old posing outside on what appears to be a paved pathway in front of a short stone wall and numerous trees. Her dog Harley can also be seen in the background, facing away from the camera.

Although it appeared to be a sunny day, Daisy opted to wear a gray sweatshirt. She paired the garment with distressed denim shorts that showcased her lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the casual look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pair of silver earrings. The beauty also wore her blond hair down.

For the photo, she stood with her legs spread as she held onto a water bottle. Daisy lifted up her sweatshirt, giving fans a good view of her toned midsection. The model turned her head to look off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption of the post, Daisy stated that she was curious as to what had caught her dog’s eye. She also tagged the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing, indicating that is where she received her outfit.

The picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 250,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“@daisykeech d*mn you look so fine,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“The most gorgeous girl in the entire world has just posted again,” remarked another admirer.

“Beautiful woman like no other,” added a different devotee, along with numerous red rose emoji.

“You are flawless, [marvelous], perfect and insanely beautiful in billions of ways my sweet angel,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Daisy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she also wore a pair of Daisy Dukes that accentuated her pert derriere. That provocative post has received more than 500,000 likes and 2,000 comments since it was shared.