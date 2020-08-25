Salma Hayek, 53, Slays In A Black Bathing Suit & Fedora Hat

Salma Hayek shared a new photo on her Instagram page on Tuesday that highlighted all of her natural beauty. Her 15.5 million followers immediately embraced this snapshot and praised the actress for her incredible style.

The upload was a fairly simple one, and it seemed that Salma felt it needed no explanation as she left the caption empty. The photo showed the 53-year-old actress wearing a one-piece bathing suit along with a hat and she seemed to be posing outdoors near some water.

The snapshot focused entirely on Salma, with the background blurred. She was photographed at a slight angle and had her arms stretched out to her sides, and it was cropped closely to focus on her gorgeous face and upper body. She gazed off past the photographer and maintained a serene expression on her face.

Salma’s dark tresses tumbled over her shoulder in loose waves and she wore a fedora hat on her head. The light-colored hat had a striped band with bold colors on it and it appeared to provide the perfect amount of shade to protect her face.

To go along with the fedora, Salma wore a black one-piece bathing suit. It had wide straps that covered her shoulders and the stretchy fabric hugged her ample bosom and slender waist. The garment had a low scoop neckline that revealed a fair amount of skin, and it also had added decorative accents down the front that showcased even more of her cleavage.

More than 80,000 people liked Salma’s new post during the first hour after she had first shared it. Almost 550 people commented too and the actress’ millions of fans had plenty of praise to heap on her.

“Still so amazingly beautiful!!!” one person wrote.

“queen of everything. literally. no joke,” a fan determined.

The Mexican native glowed in this stunning snapshot and she radiated loads of both confidence and contentment.

“Beautiful strong lady!” a fan raved.

“You are My Beautiful QUEEN,” another commenter touted.

This is just the latest in a string of sultry snaps that Salma has shared in recent weeks. She has seemingly been all about relaxing and embracing the sun’s rays while wearing flattering swimwear, and her fans certainly do not object to this trend.

Over the weekend, Salma uploaded another photo showing her wearing a bikini and a colorful cover-up. Prior to that, she flaunted her incredible figure while sitting at a table in a bikini and sipping on a cup of coffee. She has proven over and over that she still has a stunning physique and her supporters will be anxious to see how she showcases it next.