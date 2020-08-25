Ashley Alexiss Makes A Sexy Statement In Thigh-High Stockings & A Graphic T-Shirt

In her latest Instagram share, buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss surprised her 2.1 million followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked a statement t-shirt and thigh-high stockings. In the shot, she perched on a baby pink couch in a room that also had pink curtains, giving the space a feminine vibe. The pastel decor also provided a stunning contrast to Ashley’s black-and-white ensemble.

On top, Ashley wore a crew-neck t-shirt with short sleeves and a neckline that hid her ample assets. The garment was a solid black with white text on the front communicating a message. She knotted the t-shirt a few inches below her breasts, showing off some of her stomach and accentuating her hourglass figure.

Ashley paired the statement shirt with simple yet sexy black lace underwear. The underwear dipped low in the front, showing off a bit of extra skin, and the lacy straps stretched high over her hips, emphasizing her voluptuous curves.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white thigh-high stockings that were semi-sheer, with a thick white band around her curvaceous thighs. She made sure to tag Glamory Hosiery, the brand behind the stockings, in the picture.

Ashley also tagged Fake Bake, whose products were presumably behind her sun-kissed glow.

She perched right on the edge of the cushions, spreading her legs slightly as she gazed at the camera. She wore no accessories other than her wedding rings, and her long blond locks were styled in a deep side part. Her silky tresses cascaded down her shoulder and back in a sleek style, and the curtain of hair covered some of Ashley’s face, giving the shot a peek-a-boo vibe.

She had one hand placed on the couch behind her and the other resting atop her head, and the ensemble showcased her curves to perfection. Her followers loved the share, and the post racked up over 15,400 likes within two hours. It also received 250 comments from her audience.

“Love the t shirt. I need that pink couch!!” one fan wrote, complimenting Ashley on both her attire and the decor of the space.

“Wow baby you get more incredibly gorgeous with every post… such an amazing woman!!” another follower added.

“Stunning as always,” a third fan remarked.

“I’m stunned speechless… good lord you’re beautiful,” another commented.

