Julianne Hough Teases A Change On The Horizon & Solicits Input From Fans

Julianne Hough seems ready to shake things up in her personal life once again. In an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, she asked for some input from her fans. It didn’t look as if fans were shy about sharing their thoughts.

Those who have been following Julianne since her days on Dancing with the Stars likely think of her primarily as a blond. In reality, her natural hair color is more of a light brown and she has developed a reputation for changing up her styles fairly often. She isn’t afraid to go short or try out a different color, and it looks as if she is feeling the itch to do something bold and creative once again.

The Instagram post that Julianne shared on Tuesday included a short video that showcased a handful of different styles she’s tried out over the years. Her long, golden-hued ‘do was present, of course, but she also included some quick glimpses of the various previous pixie cut, pink, and red styles she tried out as well.

In her caption, Julianne asked everybody to share their picks on what cut or color she should try next. Her followers were quick to respond, as in just 30 minutes she had already received nearly 2,000 comments. More than 17,000 of her followers also liked the post and people provided plenty of ideas for her to consider.

Both red and long blond possibilities were frequently noted in the comment section. A few fans of the former America’s Got Talent judge wanted to see another pixie cut, particularly if she transitioned back to a blond hue. A few people went a bit bolder in their suggestions.

“I think you could rock teal,” one person commented.

“Back to RED!! Loved that sooo much!! But honestly you could pull off any color/style,” a fan declared.

One look that Julianne hasn’t necessarily done recently is a style with her natural hue in a longer style, but some supporters suggested giving it a try. Going back to pink was another popular suggestion and at least a couple of followers hinted that she should try something especially dark. That is another path that Julianne hasn’t necessarily traveled before.

“I love this!!! You ALWAYS are my hair inspo,” someone noted.

“honestly, feel like there ain’t no hairstyle you can’t rock. I mean, come on…” another fan added.

Julianne has already been working through some big life changes this year, given her separation from husband Brooks Laich. Will she embrace this opportunity to do something truly unique and wild or will she transition into something familiar she’s previously done? Everybody will be closely watching her social media page to see what she decides to do.