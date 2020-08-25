Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Dress In The Maldives

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio tantalized her 10.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling video update taken while she was on vacation. According to her Instagram page, Alessandra seems to be taking some time to relax in the Maldives, as her last few posts included the geotag of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

In the video clip, Alessandra stood on a patio or balcony area with a set of sliding glass doors visible behind her that reflected the gentle waves of the water nearby. The area was covered in wooden planks, and the setting or rising sun cast an absolutely breathtaking glow over the entire landscape, as well as over Alessandra.

She showed off her fit figure in a sexy dress that appeared to be crafted from a silky fabric. The dress had a cowl neckline that draped across her chest, showing off the slightest hint of cleavage but keeping her ample assets mostly covered. The fabric was a soft ivory color towards the neckline, and it transitioned into a beachy turquoise hue down on the bodice. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the sides dipped low, showing off some extra skin.

The silhouette of the garment was simple, and Alessandra added a few accessories to finish off the look. She rocked a pair of dangling earrings with what looked like some type of gems in pastel shades dangling down her elegant neck. She also layered on two necklaces, one shorter length that nestled right at the base of her throat, and another that dipped down to her cleavage.

Alessandra’s brunette locks were pulled back in a high bun, a style that allowed her naturally stunning features to shine. A few tendrils seemed to have escaped near the nape of her neck, adding to the casual vibe of the look.

Her followers absolutely loved the breathtaking update, and the post received over 140,000 views within three hours of going live. It also racked up 431 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“You look beautiful Ale! I’d love to visit the Maldives. Looks like you’re having a great time,” one fan wrote.

“Stunning baby,” another remarked, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“This dress is amazing,” a third fan added, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Omg!!!” yet another follower commented, seemingly struck speechless by Alessandra’s beauty.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a double update in which she rocked a skimpy gold bikini and floppy sun hat as she lounged in the water in front of a spectacular view.