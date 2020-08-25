Cindy Prado Rocks Tie-Dye Bikini While Posing On A Jeep In St. Barth’s

Model Cindy Prado hit the beach looking chic and sexy recently. On Tuesday, she shared a series of snaps that featured her rocking a tie-dye bikini while striking several sexy poses on a jeep while soaking up some sun on a beach at St. Barth’s.

Cindy looked happy and relaxed as she posed in the two-piece swimsuit, which featured a peach and white design on a blue background. The top had a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage. It also had a small bow at the bottom, which drew attention not only to her chest but her flat abs. The bottoms were a skimpy thong style with thin straps pulled high on her hips. She paired the bathing suit with a matching sheer sarong, which was tied on one hip.

The popular influencer sported a pair of dark sunglasses. Her accessories included a chunky bracelet and hoop earrings. Her long hair was parted on the side and styled with loose waves.

Cindy’s update consisted of not one, but six fabulous photos that caught her from every angle. Posing with a pink jeep and the ocean as the backdrop, she seemed to have picked the perfect day to explore the beach.

In the caption, Cindy tagged White Fox Boutique for the chic set.

Many of her 1.5 million followers chimed in with their thoughts about the snaps.

“Way too cute,” one admirer wrote.

“Always gorgeous!!!” a second Instagram user commented.

In the first picture, Cindy was on her knees on the hood of the vehicle. She held her hands in her hair as she flashed a smile for the camera. The sarong sat low on her hips, showing off her flat abs and slim waistline.

Cindy flaunted her backside in the second snap, which saw her from behind as she posed in front of the jeep with one foot on the bumper. The stance showed off her toned legs as well as her thin midsection and shapely upper back.

The 28-year-old sat in the driver’s seat for the third and forth photos. One saw her reclining in the diver’s seat while the other captured her from the side as she held onto the top of the windshield. Both gave her social media audience a good look at her trim and toned body.

In the fifth picture, Cindy faced the camera as she stood with on hip cocked to the side. She gazed at the camera while flaunting her hourglass shape.

The final image was similar to the second pic, which showed Cindy from behind as she posed with on foot on the bumper. She held both of her hands up and flashed the “peace” sign with her fingers.