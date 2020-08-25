‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Liam & Hope Grow Attached To Kelly

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may face another battle soon. She is still trying to recover from her accident but may need to battle her ex-husband and his wife for custody of her daughter, Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray).

According to The TV Watercooler, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) may be getting a little too comfortable helping out with Kelly. Ever since Steffy was involved in the collision, the little girl has been spending more time with her father and his family.

Liam’s Words Of Warning

In a recent episode, Liam went to pick up Steffy’s prescription medication. He was surprised that the doctor would so easily change his mind about the painkillers. As seen in the image below, Steffy had to convince the physician that she needed the drugs.

Liam cautioned Steffy to only use the drugs as prescribed and wanted her to be careful. She solemnly promised that she would take care and popped the pill.

B&B fans will also remember that Hope gave Steffy some side-eye when she first came out of the hospital and took some painkillers. Longtime viewers know that Hope herself has a history with an addiction to anxiety medication so she may be watching out for Kelly.

It appears as if both Liam and Hope are watching Steffy closely. They have a bond with the infant and don’t want her to suffer if her mother is too groggy to take care of her.

On today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Finn struggles with whether or not to prescribe Steffy more pain meds pic.twitter.com/tkxSjhW8LE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 20, 2020

A Custody Battle Ahead?

It also seems as if the writers are setting Steffy up for an addiction storyline. It has already been established that she should no longer need the pills, but she’s still in a lot of pain.

If Liam and Hope think that Steffy is too dependent on the meds or that Kelly is suffering in any way they could make a bid for the little girl.

Hope recently divulged how much she enjoys watching Kelly and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) interact as sisters. They are becoming attached to the little girl. She has already proven that she’s open to adoption since she has legal custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). It would make sense that they may also want to take Kelly from her mother if they think that she’s a danger to her daughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy and Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) are falling for each other. If Hope and Liam try to take Kelly from her mother, it appears as if Finn will have his patient’s back.

However, viewers will remember that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) tampered with Kelly’s paternity results. There’s a very good chance that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is her father and not Liam. And that could be a twist that no one saw coming.