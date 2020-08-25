Eva Longoria Rocks An Aqua One-Piece Swimsuit While Enjoying A Pool Day With Son Santiago

Eva Longoria delighted her Instagram followers with an adorable new photo on Tuesday that captured her posing in the pool with her two-year-old son Santiago. The Desperate Housewives actress looked as stunning in a gorgeous swimsuit while relaxing in the water with her only child, who wore a colorful pair of swim trunks.

The 45-year-old slipped into an aqua one-piece swimsuit that perfectly suited her petite frame. A tag on the photo indicated that the number was from Gigi C Bikinis and, judging by the reaction of her 7.9 million followers, the star certainly seemed to do the brand well. It clung tightly to her body, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection while its thin straps offered a peek at Eva’s toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a slightly cheeky-cut that allowed her to show off her toned legs and a teasing glimpse of her curvy hips.

Eva’s swimsuit also featured thick, flattering seems over its bodice, as well as an intricate cut-out design along its hems. A zipper fell in the middle of its bodice and hit all the way down to her waist. She opted to leave it closed for a more modest look, though an eyeful of cleavage could still be seen thanks to the garment’s v neckline.

Eva stood in a shallow area of the water in the shot with Santiago in one arm and cradled close to her body. The spot was surrounded by a field of luscious green grass and overlooked a gorgeous view of the ocean. The pair both wore huge smiles across their faces, clearly excited to be enjoying another beautiful summer day together. They both had damp hair as well, indicating that they had been swimming for some time prior to the moment being captured.

Fans were thrilled at the latest look at the mother-and-son duo, awarding the upload over 64,000 likes and dozens of comments within just one hour of going live.

“Beautiful family! Love this picture,” one person wrote.

“Cute swimming suit and even cuter baby boy!” gushed another fan.

“My God you’re amazing!! You haven’t aged a day!!!” a third follower praised.

“He’s your mini-me! Just gorgeous,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Eva has been sharing a number of photos of her relaxing summer to Instagram. Just yesterday, the celeb share a photo of her rocking an asymmetrical pink one-piece while kicking off her week with a bit of yoga. That shot proved to be another hit with her fans, who have awarded the upload more than 96,000 likes and 386 comments to date.