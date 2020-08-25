Addison Rae Easterling Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Soaking Wet Purple Thong Bikini

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday afternoon. She flashed her flawless figure while posing seductively for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Addison looked hotter than ever as she sported a soaking wet purple string bikini. The skimpy top fastened behind her back and clung tightly to her ample bust. The garment also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms tied around her curvy hips and clung to her tiny waist as they accentuated her flat tummy. However, it was her round booty that stole the show in the shots. She accessorized her style with a pair of dangling earrings.

In the first photo, Addison stood in a swimming pool with her backside facing the camera as she held a piece of watermelon to her mouth and gave a sultry look into the camera while looking over her shoulder. In the second pic, she bit into the fruit with her eyes closed and her back arched as tiny beads of water on her body glistened in the sun.

In the background of the photos, tons of green foliage, some rolling hills, and a bright blue sky complete with white fluffy clouds could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. The damp locks clung to her back and tumbled over her shoulder while clinging to her skin.

Addison’s over 26 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 1.8 million times within the first 45 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 27,000 comments on the snaps during that time.

“Why does the watermelon look so good,” one follower asked.

“Watermelons are my favourite [sic] fruit,” another declared.

“Proud for the wonderful person u are, ily,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are so gorgeous,” a fourth person told the model.

The influencer’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy outfits in her online updates. She’s often spotted rocking teeny bathing suits, tight tops, and skimpy pants in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Addison recently flashed her curvy figure in a skimpy bikini when she posed alongside her friend, Kourtney Kardashian, as the two women soaked up some sun poolside. That pic also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has reeled in more than 4.6 million likes and over 19,000 comments.