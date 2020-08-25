Jessica Bartlett Rocks Sheer Corset Top & Skintight Distressed Jeans In Sultry Instagram Post

Jessica Bartlett showed off her insane curves in a new Instagram post on Tuesday. The model shared a snap in which she rocked a cleavage-baring corset top and skintight jeans while sitting on a countertop. Her ensemble did nothing but favors for her incredible assets.

The photos showed Jessica posing on a light gray countertop in a charcoal and white kitchen. The background was slightly blurry, making the influencer the center of attention. A light appeared to be shining on her from somewhere off-camera and reflected off her glowing skin. She looked as radiant as ever in her tight ensemble.

Jessica wore a white cropped shirt made of a slightly sheer mesh. The top had puffy short sleeves and corset ties built in on the sides. Additionally, a demi-cut underwire bra appeared to be built in with a low-cut neckline that brought the model’s busty chest close to a wardrobe malfunction.

A sliver of Jessica’s flat tummy was visible beneath the shirt. She paired the top with light-wash denim jeans. A large hole exposed the babe’s knee. Meanwhile, the jeans had a high waist that wrapped around her curvy thighs and hips to hug her hourglass figure.

Jessica’s only accessories were a silver bangle on her wrist and a few rings. She wore her brunette hair down in luscious waves.

The stunner posed on one hip as she leaned back on her arm and arched her body in a way that emphasized her shape. She rested one elbow on her opposite hip and twirled a piece of hair. Jessica flashed a slight smile at the camera and widened her bright blue eyes.

The post garnered more than 18,000 likes and just over 660 comments in under an hour, proving to be a huge success with Jessica’s followers. Many people showered her with praises in the comments section.

“You’re so beautiful,” fellow model Lauren Dascalo wrote with a red heart.

“God took real time on you!! you’re way too pretty,” another user added.

“My Perfect Queen of the west you look fabulous,” a third person wrote before adding a clapping emoji at the end.

“My heart cannot stand this beauty,” a fourth fan said.

Jessica’s fans always love to see her posts, no matter what she wears. A few weeks ago, she opted for a “two sizes too small” bikini that showed off some major skin, and her followers loved that just as much.