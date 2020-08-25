Morgan Ketzner Lounges Outside In A Neon Pink Bikini In Cabo Throwback Snap: ‘This Is Where I’m Trynna Be’

Morgan Ketzner is ready for her next vacation, per her latest Instagram share. The model, who recently celebrated a major follower milestone, took to her account on Tuesday to heat things up with a skin-baring throwback snap while expressing her desire for another trip.

The image was snapped in Cabo San Lucas, according to the geotag. She noted in the caption of the post that she was “trynna be” back in the Mexican beach city, and her surroundings made it clear why.

The bombshell sat crisscross on top of a blue-and-white striped lounge chair in the shot as the warm sun spilled down to illuminate her slender frame. A slew of luscious greenery and tall palm trees, as well as a glimpse of her hotel, could be seen behind her, giving the scene even more of a tropical vibe.

Though there was no pool in sight, Morgan looked ready for a dip in the water as she was clad in a ribbed, neon pink bikini from Koana Swim that highlighted her gorgeous, allover tan. The two-piece included a classic triangle-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned shoulders and arms, which were crossed in front of her midsection. It tiny cups made for a busty display that was further enhanced by the garment’s plunging neckline that fell far down her chest to expose her ample assets and cleavage.

Morgan’s bikini bottoms boasted a risque design as well, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the showing of skin. The piece showed off the model’s sculpted thighs and lean legs thanks to its high-cut design, while its thin waistband accentuated her trim waist. Its straps were positioned low on her hips as she soaked up the sun, offering a peek at her flat midsection and abs as well.

The upload quickly captured the attention of Morgan’s 500,000-plus followers, who have awarded the flashback photo over 3,000 likes within less than an hour of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well to show the social media star even more love.

“Beautiful!! Love you, Morgan!” one person wrote.

“One of your best,” quipped another fan.

“Is there a color that doesn’t look amazing on you? If there is I haven’t seen it yet,” a third follower remarked.

“Eyes are piercing. In fact, everything about you is 110% perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

Morgan is hardly shy about flaunting her flawless figure on her Instagram page. She is often seen sporting scanty ensembles that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the blond bombshell thrilled her followers again over the weekend when she showcased her killer curves in a pair of cheeky panties. To date, the snap has amassed over 16,000 likes and 620 comments.