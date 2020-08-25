Allie Auton Teases Cleavage In Skintight Mini Dress

Popular social media star Allie Auton has been flaunting her figure in an array of sexy dresses on Instagram. Some of her recent shares have featured her wearing skintight numbers that show off her incredible figure. Tuesday was no different, as the blond beauty took to the photo-sharing app to share a snap that captured her looking sultry in a black mini dress that featured a sexy cutout section that flashed her cleavage.

Allie’s dress was black, and it had an off-the-shoulder design. The main feature of it was a flirty cutout section on the front. The design was an oval shape that went diagonally across the front of her chest and abdomen. She appeared to be braless, showing off a good deal of her ample chest. The hemline cut off at the top of her thighs, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her legs.

The blond beauty wore her long, sleek locks parted down the middle and styled straight. A section of her hair fell over one shoulder. She accessorized with a small pendant necklace and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The post was tagged in Brisbane, Australia, and Allie appeared to be at a restaurant. She sat at a booth that had pink velvet cushions. The model faced the camera with her legs crossed and one elbow on the back of the seat. The pose showed off her toned thigh as well as her trim waistline and curvy hips. Her shapely shoulders were also on display. The model’s bronze skin looked silky smooth as it popped against the pink fabric. She held her hand close to her hair while she gazed at the camera with a slight smile on her face.

Allie tagged her promotional partner, Fashion Nova, for the dress while leaving a positive message for her followers.

Judging from most of the responses in the comments section, Allie’s fans loved seeing her all dolled up.

“Brb cleaning the drool off myself,” joked one Instagram user.

“Killing me as per fkn [sic] usual,” a second fan commented.

“Wow, that is a stunning dress,” wrote a third follower.

“Your body is beautiful, elegance and beauty, you are strong,” gushed a fourth admirer.

While Allie seems to be on a tight dress kick on social media, she has also flaunted her figure in more revealing outfits. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that captured her looking smoking hot while wearing a white bikini while soaking up some sun on the beach.