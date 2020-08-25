Tia Mowry, 42, Rocks Daisy Dukes While Revealing 68-Pound Weight Loss In Inspirational Instagram Post

Tia Mowry’s most recent social media share is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The actress took to her Instagram page on August 24 to share a photo that showed off her incredible figure as she boasted about her 68-pound weight loss.

The photo captured Mowry posed in the center of the frame. The 42-year-old appeared in front of a mirror and held her cellphone out while she tucked one hand near her waistband. Mowry gazed into the camera with her lips slightly parted as she stood in front of a bathroom counter. The area behind her boasted a chic, oriental rug and a soaking tub with gold fixtures. The wall was lined with dark brick, and white shades covered the windows.

In the caption of the photo, the twin sister of Tamera Mowry-Housley shared with her followers that she has lost 68 pounds since giving birth to her daughter two years ago. Mowry explained that she’s proud of the way that she lost weight and was glad to have done it in her own time. She also shared that she enjoyed the quality time that she spent with her children before embarking on her weight-loss journey and encouraged fans to take their time.

Mowry showed off her bombshell body in a chic outfit. On her upper half, she sported a thin, turtleneck top that possessed a light purple hue. She rolled the sleeves so that they were three-quarter length and showed off the jewelry on her wrist and fingers. She wore the bottom of the garment tucked into her waistband and sported a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes on her lower half. The clothing had small leg holes that exposed her strong stems. The shorts were distressed as well, which gave the look a vintage vibe.

The mother of two added several accessories to her look, including a pair of massive gold hoop earrings. She also wore a gold chain necklace around her collar to complete her attire. As of this writing, the post has only been live for two hours, but it’s accrued over 147,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments.

“And this is just ONE of the many reasons I love you, Tia,” one follower gushed alongside a series of pink hearts.

“Love this message! You look incredible,” a second Instagrammer added.

“Exactly, people don’t understand it took 9 months to gain the lbs gonna take much longer to lose it. You are looking great keep it up!” one more wrote with the addition of a few flexing muscle emoji.