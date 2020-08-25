Matthew Perry’s Malibu Bachelor Pad Hits The Market With Jaw-Dropping $15 Million Price Tag

The "Friends' star has two big listings on the market.

Matthew Perry’s Malibu bachelor pad has hit the market. The Friends star listed his massive beachfront home for a whopping $14.95 million with help from Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg, according to ET Canada.

The 5,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property is located on a prestigious Malibu street and features hardwood floors, wooden ceilings, and exposed beams in an open floor plan. There’s also a 10-person professional screening room and designer ping-pong table, as well as a spa that is installed on the deck.

There is also a secured entry gate that opens to a large foyer with a floating staircase, according to Variety. The galley kitchen opens to the dining and living areas and features custom cabinets and high-end appliances. The master suite boasts a coastline view and spans the full width of the property. It includes a private sitting area and an over-sized dressing room. Floor-to-ceiling windows are on both levels of the house.

NBC / Getty Images

Since joining Instagram in February, Perry has given fans a few glimpses at the beachfront house which features a full glass wall that faces the ocean. In a post shared in May, Perry and a pal were photographed lounging on the home’s massive deck with a nighttime view of the water.

“We have a fire pit, the ocean, and we have no idea what to do,” the actor joked in the caption.

In another post in May, he shared a photo of the view from his patio which showed the sandy beach and ocean. In the pic, a group of four men were walking together with their dogs without distancing or using safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the scene from my patio,” Perry wrote at the time. “No masks, one foot apart. This is the thing that makes want to scream. Until I remember that I have a kick a** Malibu house.”

Perry, who paid $12 million for the pad in 2011, also has his Century City, California, estate up for sale for $27 million. The actor relisted that property earlier this year with a major price reduction, according to the Los Angeles Times. The 9,300-square-foot, four-bedroom home located in a high-rise boasts four private terraces, an open-concept living room, a large kitchen with a center island, and a custom screening room. The hot listing has been dubbed a “mansion in the sky.”

Like his Friends co-stars, Perry is waiting for word to begin filming the cast’s long-awaited reunion special for HBO Max.