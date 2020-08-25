‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Elizabeth’s Frustrated With Franco & Nikolas Adjusts His Plan Against Ava

During Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that there is more drama on the way for Elizabeth and Franco as well as for Nikolas and Ava. Liz learned the truth about Nik and Spencer working together to mislead Ava and she wasted little time in telling Franco about this. However, Franco is resistant to accepting the truth and now it seems that Nik will come up with a new plan he thinks will get him out of this fake marriage.

The sneak peek for the August 25 show shared via Twitter provides a hint regarding what’s next. General Hospital teasers share that Elizabeth and Franco will sit down together to discuss the situation. She will plead with her husband, asking why he will not just believe her. This is surely about what she learned regarding Nik and Ava’s schemes. Unfortunately, it appears that Franco will remain resistant to accepting the truth.

As that conversation plays out, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nikolas will make an important phone call. The preview shows him telling the person on the other end of the call that he has a plan that will get Ava out of their lives for good. SheKnows Soaps shares that during Tuesday’s show, Nik will reach out to Spencer, and that’s likely who he’s talking to at this point.

Will Elizabeth be able to convince Franco she’s right about Nik and Ava’s efforts to tear them apart? This “Friz” marriage has definitely hit another rocky point. However, if they were to take a step back, they might realize that it’s the shenanigans initiated by their “friends” that laid the groundwork for these troubles.

Ava is now wise to Nikolas’ plans, so he needs to find another path forward. General Hospital teasers suggest that it won’t take him long to come up with something, and whatever he has in mind seemingly still involves Spencer to some degree.

Where does all of this head next? Nikolas and Ava both ended up flustered after their intense argument led to a kiss between them, and it’s possible that they will both remain a bit hung up on that spark of chemistry. Neither of them seems open to the idea of actually becoming true partners in whatever comes next, but viewers know that this possibility shouldn’t be entirely discounted.

Elizabeth and Franco have been through bigger challenges than this interference from their supposed friends. Despite that, it seems that the scheme they’ve fallen prey to has ultimately exposed some cracks in their union that they’d previously glossed over. Will they be able to work through all of this and come back together, or is this the beginning of the end for “Friz”?

General Hospital spoilers hint that both pairs still have plenty of drama to work through before they can put these issues behind them. Quite a bit more will go down during Tuesday’s show and it seems there’s a lot more drama on the way.