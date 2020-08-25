Charly Jordan Flaunts Stunning Figure In Sexy Lingerie Set

On Tuesday, August 25, Instagram model Charly Jordan posted a new photo series to the social media platform in which she showed off her stunning figure in a sexy lingerie set.

The model sizzled in a black lace bra and panties. The top featured a border of frilly lace and two push-up cups that teased a bit of her cleavage. She didn’t wear anything over the bra, giving viewers a nearly unobstructed view of her upper body and drawing the eye to her lean arms and long, toned tummy. On her lower half, Charly wore the matching bottoms to the set that peeked out over the top of a pair of tiny jean shorts. The shorts were left open at the top and peeled over, showing off the lace of the panties and more of Charly’s skin.

In a few of the photos, Charly added a dark-wash jean jacket to the outfit, which she let hang off her shoulders and down around her arms so as not to block the view of her upper body. She accessorized with a couple of necklaces, one of which was a thin silver chain and the other a gold chain with a pendant. She added a couple of hoop earrings to both ears and wore several bracelets on her wrists.

Charly left her long, blond locks loose and flowing down her back and shoulders from a part down the middle of her scalp. She completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

The post included six separate snaps, all taken in Beverly Hills, California, according to the geotag on the post. Charly posed for the photoshoot in an indoor living space that featured a wrap-around white leather couch and a plush carpet. The room included large, floor-to-ceiling windows that looked out over a backyard.

In the first photo, Charly was captured from the waist up, giving viewers a close-up of the bra and her face. She gazed unsmiling toward the photographer. The second snap featured her farther away from the camera, still showing off her front half. She cocked a hip to the side and posed with her hands on her waist. The third slide showed the model in a similar position while in the fourth, she took to the couch to pose, lying on her back with her legs bent.

In the fifth slide, Charly leaned back against the couch with her eyes closed. The final snap showed her standing in the middle of the room with her jacket tossed over one shoulder and flowing behind her.

The photo-set proved popular with Charly’s followers, gaining more than 25,000 likes and several dozen comments within the first several minutes.