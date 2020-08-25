Celeste Bright Lets It All Hang Out In A Strapless Bikini On The Beach

Blond bombshell Celeste Bright let it all hang out for her latest Instagram pic on Tuesday morning. The model flashed her sexy curves as she took to the caption of the post to gush over the blue sky and “turquoise waters” in St. Barths.

In the stunning snap, Celeste looked like a total smokeshow while she rocked a strapless pale blue bikini. The teeny top wrapped tightly around her chest while exposing her ample bust and underboob. The garment also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a thick chain around her neck.

Celeste stood on the white sand beach with one leg in front of the other. She raised both of her arms above her head and pushed her hip out. She arched her back slightly as she wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background a sunlit sky, rolling green hills, and stunning ocean scene could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted down the middle. The long locks were styled in straight strands and fell down her back and rolled over one shoulder.

Celeste’s 659,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the post. The pic garnered more than 9,600 likes within the first 35 minutes after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“That’s an eye-catcher and so sexy Figure and so Hot Beach girl and so Beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Soo Alluring, Fanciable and Splendid,” another stated.

“So attractive and beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“This is my favorite photo of you yet. You’re a stunning goddess in that bikini,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves by wearing sexy outfits in her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight shorts for her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a hot pink bikini top and a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes while soaking up some sun by the water. To date, that post has raked in more than 32,000 likes and over 280 comments.