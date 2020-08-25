Genesis Lopez Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Red Tube Top & Matching Miniskirt

On Tuesday, American model Genesis Lopez made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing outside at night. She appeared to be walking toward the photographer on a pathway that was surrounded by trees and illuminated by hanging lights. She raised one of her hands and turned her neck to look off into the distance with a small smile playing on her lips.

Genesis opted to wear a red tube top that showcased her ample cleavage, much to the delight of her audience. She paired the top with a matching high-waisted miniskirt. The ruched, skintight garment accentuated the model’s curvaceous hips and toned thighs. She kept the sultry look simple and accessorized with only a pair of sizable silver hoop earrings.

For the photo, the social media sensation wore her long locks in a sleek, straight style. She had also tucked her hair behind her ear, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the post’s caption, Genesis gave her followers well-wishes. She also seemed to have been referencing the coronavirus pandemic, stating that she wanted to be able to “travel again.”

The tantalizing picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Quite a few of Genesis’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are more beautiful than any diamond in the world!” wrote a fan, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful, definitely you are the most beautiful princess,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye, red heart, and kissing face emoji.

“You’re a goddess that walks amongst us mortals,” remarked another admirer.

“Omg hottest girl in the world,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Genesis has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she sported a long-sleeved lace-up crop top and figure-hugging blue jeans. That post has been liked over 108,000 times since it was shared.