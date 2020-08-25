Rebel Wilson Shows Off Trim Figure In Plunging Black Swimsuit For Surfing Lesson

Rebel Wilson showed off her slimmed-down physique in a new series of photos, sporting a low-cut black swimsuit while learning the “way of the waves” on August 24.

The Pitch Perfect alum took to her Instagram to share images and videos following a surf lesson in beautiful Malibu, giving a shout out to her instructors. Rebel rocked a black swim top with white trim and an all-black wet suit in the photo, displaying her trim shape and a cheerful demeanor. She also wore a black baseball cap with “‘BU” written in white and posed with the shaka or “hang ten” hand signal with the group. Videos toward the end of the series captured she and her crew catching waves together.

The series of snaps performed well with users, who showed their enthusiasm for Rebel’s look and adventurous attitude. The post racked up over 83,000 likes and numerous comments from supportive fans.

“[Y]ou look amazing!!????” one fan wrote.

“Yewww!!! U nailed it!! Xx come again soon????????” another fan commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, studio executives were actually paying the actress to stay “bigger,” as she was earning more money at a higher weight. Even with a hefty paycheck, Rebel refused to stay hefty in her health, committing to a goal of 165 pounds before the end of the year.

To meet that goal, Rebel has taken up surfing in addition to various other activities, like boxing and hiking. She’s also shown off her numerous fitness moves and routines on her social media, teaming up with a furry friend in July to promote fitness (and wildlife conservation). Moreover, Rebel hasn’t shied away from showing off the results of her hard work, flaunting her figure in a plethora of flattering looks.

In an interview with Australia’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa on June 13, the 40-year-old actress indulged more details on her journey, explaining how the weight loss process is as much physical as it is mental and emotional.

“It’s been going really good, it’s tough. I’m not only working on the physical side but I am working on the emotional side,” she shared. “[I’m] a bit of an emotional eater, so I’ve been trying to work on my mind, listen to a lot of podcasts about it and trying to learn and grow. Because it is half in your mind as well. It’s been going well though. Hopefully, by the end of this pandemic, I’ll be ripped!”