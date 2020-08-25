Jessie James Decker Jumps Wearing Gray Sports Bra & Neon Yellow Shorts: ‘My Short Self Did The Hurdles’

Singer Jessie James Decker showed off some excellent jumping skills along with her fit body in an Instagram post, which caught the eyes of her 3.2 million followers on the popular social media platform.

In a video clip, Jessie stood next to a large black rectangle with the word “Rogue” printed on the side in white. The box, which was on a rug near a wooden door, was almost up to her waist. The singer wore a heather gray sports bra with a scoop neck that revealed a bit of her ample cleavage. She wore a pair of neon yellow, high-waisted shorts with black stripes down the side, which showcased her flat stomach and curvy thighs. She paired the outfit with multi-colored tennis shoes. The “Flip My Hair” songstress wore her highlighted tresses in a high ponytail atop her head, which moved around as she jumped. She also had a necklace around her neck.

The 5 foot, 1-inch mother of three, took a couple of steps back from the box, and then she prepared with a squat. Jessie lept up to the top of the device in a single bound, revealing her impressive ability to jump high despite her short stature. After she landed atop the box, Jessie carefully turned to the side and hopped back onto the floor.

In her caption, Jessie revealed that she used to jump hurdles in high school, and her followers shared plenty of love on the video post. It received at least 310,000 views, and more than 30,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button. As many as 435 of her fans also took the time to leave a message for her after viewing the impressive feat. A few asked questions, and Jessie took the time to reply.

“How’s your back feeling? Any tips and tricks of what helped. I would love to hear,” wondered one fan.

“It’s better than it used to be. I get physical therapy frequently. I definitely can tell I have no core strength anymore after the C-sections. My abs are literally split apart, so I just have to keep an eye on that!” Jessie replied.

“Do you have a favorite time of the day to workout? I know a lot of people like to exercise on an empty stomach in the morning, but that always makes me feel light-headed,” a second follower asked.

“I actually love lifting weights. And I HATE cardio, but I have to do cardio or I would bulk up too much,” wrote Jessie, including a smiley.

Jessie regularly updates her Instagram account, sharing glimpses of her life with her followers. The Inquisitr recently reported that she shook her pert backside while holding a glass of wine and pushing her child on a swing in celebration of school starting again.