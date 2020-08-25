Sofia Richie Is Reportedly Handling Break-Up From Scott Disick ‘Pretty Well’ Amid Birthday Celebrations

Sofia Richie’s birthday vacation could not have come at a better time following her recent split from Scott Disick, her former boyfriend of three years. A source told Hollywood Life this week that the model has been having a blast with her friends and family as she turned 22. The celebrations have been a perfect distraction, and moreover, she’s reportedly been handling the break-up fairly well.

“This is still a great time to celebrate the next chapter,” the source dished. “Sofia really can’t complain and she has so much to look forward to.”

The insider added that the Tommy Hilfiger face “learned a lot” from her relationship with the Flip It Like Disick star and she doesn’t have “any regrets.”

At one point, Sofia reportedly thought that she and Scott could rekindle their romance, but that no longer seems like a possibility.

“She’s ready to close that door, move forward with her life, and is looking forward to enjoying the single life for a while,” the source said.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

The break-up was initially revealed back in May after Scott checked himself in and out a rehabilitation center in Colorado. The couple were off and on for most of the summer until last week, when it was reported that the relationship ended for good. Sofia and Scott were said to be on two different pages, and some of Scott’s past traumas were allegedly taking a toll on the couple, according to E Online.

For the last two years, the reality star had been in charge of planning and executing Sofia’s birthday bashes, another insider told Hollywood Life. This time, it was her friends and family who made her big day on August 24 one to remember. The day included a dinner with the entire Richie clan, as well as a private jet ride to Cabo San Lucas. Sofia and her squad are now staying at a private villa on the beach.

Some guests include the model’s mother, Diane Alexander; her older brother, Miles Brockman Richie; and close friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villaroel.

Sofia has since been updating her Instagram account non-stop with photos from the festivities. As The Inquisitr previously reported, in one of her most recent shares, she was all smiles on the stern of a boat as she rocked a tiny green bikini. She said in the caption that the day had been a “dream.”

“This could have been a very sad birthday, but her family has gone above and beyond to make sure Sofia has the best memories from her birthday in spite of her break-up and the pandemic,” the second insider said.