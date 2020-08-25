Cindy Kimberly Sizzles In A String Bikini For Hot Underwater Photo Shoot

Cindy Kimberly took a plunge in the most recent series of photos that was added to her Instagram feed. The smoking-hot update consisted of three images that she shared to her page on August 24.

The first photo captured Kimberly partially submerged underwater. She stood in the shoulder-deep water and gazed into the camera with a sultry stare, her lips slightly parted. Not much of the pool could be seen aside from a blue tile wall at her back. Kimberly showed off a portion of her swimsuit, but the rest of her figure was distorted under the water. She wore her long, dark tresses slicked back out of her face and accessorized her look with a pair of gold earrings and a necklace.

The second shot in the set offered a better view of Kimberly’s swimsuit and her incredible figure, as the pic was snapped under the surface. Kimberly stretched her legs out in front of her and put her arms to the side as she floated in the pool. She opted for a floral-print bikini that did her curves nothing but justice. A tag in the post revealed that the skimpy swimwear was from retailer Revolve.

On her upper half, Kimberly rocked a tiny bikini top with triangular cups. The strings of the garment floated in front of her, and the sexy cut of the suit allowed her to flaunt her toned and tanned tummy. The bottom of her bikini was just as hot, and its stringed sides tied around her hips while accentuating her tiny waist. The high-cut design allowed Kimberly to show off her sculpted legs.

The last image in the set captured the model under the surface once again. That time, she held her legs straight, and her arms were out to the side. Kimberly’s head was the only part of her body that was above the surface, and once again, her fans were treated to a great view.

The post has earned plenty of attention so far. More than 589,000 fans have double-tapped the post, and 1,400-plus left comments for the model. Most were quick to compliment her fit physique while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Yes feed us queen,” one follower gushed alongside a series of hearts.

“This reminds me of Elle Woods Harvard admission video, i love you,” a second fan pointed out.

“Omg I love u so much,” one more user wrote with the addition of a few flames.