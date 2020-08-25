‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Drunk Bill Blasts Quinn After Brooke Crushes Him

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 26 reveals that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) wants details that only Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) can provide. A heated exchange follows as he tries to work through his emotions, per The TV Guide.

A Sobering Thought

After Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) rejected him, Bill hit the bottle hard. The media mogul had approached his ex-wife to try and convince her that they could have a future together. Quinn had told him that Ridge had divorced Brooke and had married Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) while they were in Vegas.

Although Brooke told him that a part of her would always love him, she also let him know that her future was with the dressmaker.

“But the man that I truly love and want to spend the rest of my life with is Ridge.”

Bill left the Logan estate with his tail between his legs and went to drown his sorrows. Both Brooke and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had rejected him and it appeared as if he had no romantic prospects.

Drunk Bill Blasts Quinn

Quinn will approach Bill for an update on what went down between him and Brooke. As seen in the above image, she had sent him on a mission to try and win back Brooke. At the time, it had appeared as if her plan was working.

By this time Bill will be drunk and doesn’t want to talk about Brooke rejecting him. The media mogul will blast Quinn. If she had not uploaded the kissing video on Brooke’s digital photo album, he would still have his family intact. Now Katie doesn’t want anything to do with him and Will Spencer (Finnegan George) will have to grow up in a single-parent home.

The businessman is also angry that he followed Quinn’s advice. He should not have gone to the Logan estate and declared his love for Brooke no matter what Quinn said. Because of her, he now did not have anyone to spend his life with.

Quinn has never backed down from a fight and she loves tangling with Bill. She may point out that it wasn’t her fault that he and the blonde kissed. There would have been no video if he had been true to Katie. Instead, he and Brooke couldn’t keep their hands to each other even though they were both taken at the time.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Bill and Quinn will be so busy roasting each other that they won’t notice when Katie makes her entrance. She will be shocked when she hears Bill’s startling admission. Has he only been with her so that they could be a family for Will’s sake? Katie may need to make a final decision about her relationship with Bill.