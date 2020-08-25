Casey Costelloe Relaxes On The Beach In A Strapless Royal Blue Bikini

Casey Costelloe slipped into another bikini from her endless swimwear collection for a relaxing day on the beach this week. The model shared a snap from her time by the water to her Instagram page on Tuesday, much to the delight of her fans.

Casey sat on top of a patterned beach blanket in the August 25 addition to her feed. The photo seemed to have been taken candidly, as the star noted in the caption of the post that she was caught “off guard,” though she was still able to meet the camera’s lens with her piercing green eyes and flash it a gorgeous smile.

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Casey’s certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a bright, royal blue two-piece that popped against her bronzed physique, much of which was left on display due to the swimwear’s revealing design. The two-piece included a strapless bandeau top that fell far down her chest, leaving the star’s decolletage bare and ample cleavage well within eyesight. The number also featured a unique twist design in the middle of its minuscule cups that drew even more attention to the busty display.

Casey also sported a pair of high-cut bottoms that perfectly suited her curvaceous lower half. The garment’s daring design offered a peek at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs as she sat on the shore to soak up the sun. It also had a thin waistband that was pulled high up on the model’s hips to accentuate her trim waist while highlighting her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

The Aussie hottie kept things simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a pair of dainty gold earrings to ensure that eyes remained on her impressive physique. Her blond locks were worn down and cascaded over her shoulder. They were slicked back to her head and still appeared damp, likely from a dip in the ocean prior to the moment being captured.

Fans seemed thrilled at the sight of Casey’s flawless bikini body, with many venturing to the comments section of the post to show the social media star some love.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful in that lovely bikini,” one person wrote.

“That body is incredible,” praised another fan.

“Looking good in blue,” a third follower quipped.

“So truly amazing,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 6,100 likes within six hours of going live.