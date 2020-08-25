Cindy Crawford Stuns In A Low-Cut Dress In Vintage Pic With Supermodel Pal Claudia Schiffer

Cindy Crawford stunned in a low-cut black dress as she posted a throwback pic alongside supermodel pal Claudia Schiffer, honoring the blond stunner for her 50th birthday. The vintage photo was liked thousands of times by the Meaningful Beauty creator’s 4.9 million followers, who appreciated the flashback snap of the women taken during what was likely the heyday of the modeling industry.

Fans shared their appreciation for the sweet pic and Cindy’s sentiments in the comments section of the post.

“These are the real supermodels, not today’s girls that look like children. These ladies looked and acted like women,” shared one follower.

“Two ultimate legends of the fashion world right here,” stated a second fan.

“Amazed at how natural and beautiful these models look compared to today’s models who look like plastic, blow-up dolls,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“You are idols! Happy birthday Claudia. Happiest of birthdays and one million more,” wrote a fourth fan.

The women stood together in the snap, possibly taken in the 1990s, when the two were at the top of their game in the fashion industry. They shared the runway with other famous models of the time, also known as supermodels, including as Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Tatjana Patitz, Kate Moss and Tyra Banks.

Claudia, on the left, wore a formfitting, square-necked satin gown. The top featured thick shoulder straps and a neckline that fell just below the tops of her breasts. She paired that with a black, beaded choker necklace that had three large flowers near the center. Her natural honey blond hair was styled in loose waves. Her bangs were brushed to the side of her left temple.

Cindy, pictured on the right, also wore a dark-colored dress. Her style was sassier than her friend’s. Her gown appeared to be dark brown. It had the thinnest of straps to hold up the top. The garment featured tiny beads that shimmered in the light. It was low-cut with a V-neckline that exposed a lot of skin. She wore no jewelry. Cindy’s auburn tresses were parted in the middle. Her hair was blown out straight and curled under at the ends.

The snap was likely taken at an industry event. Cindy pointed off-camera to someone as Claudia looked on. Both smiled brightly at the person they directed their attention toward.

In the caption of the post, Cindy wished her pal the happiest of days and much love.