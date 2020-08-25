Dorinda Medley Is Leaving ‘RHONY,’ Says It Was A ‘Great Outlet’ For Her To ‘Heal’ After Her Husband Died

Dorinda Medley announced on Instagram she plans to leave The Real Housewives Of New York City after five seasons as a firm fan favorite.

The reality star posted a glamorous shot of herself on the social media site wearing a eye-catching black dress which featured silver sequins as she reclined in a red chair with a matching fan in her hand. She captioned the shot, which was posted on Tuesday, with her announcement that she had decided to quit the franchise.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice,” she wrote, “but all things must come to an end.”

Dorinda credited the show for helping her to recover after the death of her husband.

“This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away,” she shared. “I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

The TV personality kept her sign-off from the show characteristically upbeat, as she thanked Bravo and NBC for “the incredible ride” and her cast mates for “constant stimulation and entertainment.”

“I wish you all health, happiness and success,” she finished.

Mike Pont / Getty Images

A number of other cast members from the Real Housewives shows took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the news.

Dorinda’s former castmate Bethenny Frankel simply posted four red emojis that spelled out “XOXO.”

“All the same to you,” commented fellow RHONY bombshell Ramona, alongside heart emojis.

“You are a legend, forever an ICON love you,” wrote The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.

As People noted, Dorinda first joined the smash hit series in 2015 during Season 7. During her time on the show, fans watched as she dealt with the loss of her husband Dr. Richard Medley.

Season 12 of the show is currently airing on Bravo — and it’s not been an easy ride for the TV star. Indeed, at the beginning of the run Dorinda told the publication that she had experienced “a lot of changes” that took their toll on the star, and led her to question whether she should remain on the show.

As The Inquisitr covered in June, Dorinda revealed that as she battled though a tough Season 12, she was unhappy about the lack of support provided by co-star Ramona Singer. She explained that at the time she was going through a breakup with partner of seven years John Mahdessian, her dog died, and her house was being renovated, and yet claimed that rather than supporting her, Ramona “found any opportunity to pile on.”