Sofia Richie Rocks Green Checkered Bikini While Posing On A Moving Boat

Sofia Richie celebrated her 22nd birthday with her closest friends over the weekend, and she’s been sure to update her Instagram feed with photos from the festivities. Her latest share featured a moving boat as the model posed at the stern in a green checkered bikini. The two-piece perfectly showcased her curvy figure.

In the sultry snaps, Sofia rested on her knees on the cushioned back of a boat. Whitewater formed behind the vessel as it jetted across the sea. In the background of one shot, a dock could be seen, while the other image showed a distant view of a beach and mountains. Sofia looked to be having the time of her life on the perfectly sunny day.

Sofia wore a light and dark green triangle-shaped top with large cups. The cups were spaced in a way that fully exposed her cleavage. A hint of underboob was also on show as the top rode up.

Sofia’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips hugged her hourglass shape. The high cuts also showed off her lean legs.

Sofia accessorized her look with layered gold necklaces, bracelets, dainty earrings, and a pair of black square sunglasses. She tied her blond locks back in a loose bun with a few strands tucked neatly behind her ear.

The first image saw Sofia sitting on her calves. She leaned forward and arched her back to further emphasize her curves. The babe raised her arms to her face and flashed a giant smile.

For the second shot, she pushed one hip out to the side and threw two peace signs in the air while smiling into the distance.

In the caption, Sofia called her celebration a “girl’s dream.”

The post garnered more than 73,000 likes and just over 200 comments in an hour as fans expressed admiration for her the hottie’s stunning physique in the comments section.

“You’re a dream,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“That look is fireeeeee,” another user added.

“You’re the best birthday girl ever,” a third follower wrote.

“A SMILE is the most beautiful thing you can wear,” added a fourth fan.

Sofia shared a few other memories from her birthday on her feed. In her last post, she wore a tiny bikini top and a striped sarong, which her followers loved.