Briana Jungwirth Lifts Hair & Shows Off Toned Backside In Sultry Snap

Briana Jungwirth lifted her hair and showed off her toned backside in a new sultry snap shared with Instagram. The former flame of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and the mother of their son, 4-year-old Freddie, posted the image to the delight of her 616,000 followers, who liked the pic over 38,000 times.

The 28-year-old fashion stylist and Instagram model uploaded the snapshot that was taken in what appeared to be a residential area.

The nighttime pic revealed some of the gorgeous young mother’s best assets.

In the shot, Briana held her blond hair up. She covered the lower part of her face with her left arm, and both hands were raised above her head. This pose displayed her bare and toned shoulders and back. She smiled slightly and looked directly at the person who took the pic.

Large, thin hoop earrings hung from her ears. Her tanned skin was highlighted by her summery fashion choices.

Briana wore a beige-colored crocheted top that featured a halter-style tie that went behind her neck. In the middle of her back, a long tie was fashioned into a large bow to secure the bottom. The cropped top showed off her flat abs.

The model also highlighted her toned backside in a pair of light-colored jeans. The white pants featured plain pockets. A sparkling, tan belt encircled her small waist, and the end of the dazzling accessory hung loose and fell over her left hip.

The area where Briana posed featured lush green foliage. She appeared to be posing on a sidewalk that led out to the street. A light post illuminated the end of the pathway. Large trees were seen in the distance, while small shrubs were seen on the bottom left-hand side of the photo.

Fans of the model thought the summery snap was lovely.

“She is just too cool to have a caption,” shared one Instagram follower.

“I adore all your fashion details. You always look so spot-on, and I adore you,” said a second fan of her style choices.

“Your smile is breathtaking. Briana, you always make being fashionable to effortless, I admire that,” remarked a third social media user.

“That body tho, what do you do to keep yourself fit, or are you naturally that slender? How do you do it with a four-year-old son? Tell us please,” pleaded a fourth fan who wanted to know her secrets for fitness and healthy living.